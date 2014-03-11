Solskjaer hoping to inspire Cardiff strikers

Solskjaer, who scored 126 goals in 366 appearances for Manchester United, says he will use all his knowledge to help his strikers fire them to safety.

Having gone four league games without a goal, Cardiff found the back of the net three times at the weekend against Fulham to pick up a crucial win over their rivals.

Fraizer Campbell is Cardiff's top scorer with five Premier League goals, however no other striker has more than one and Solskjaer hopes to change that with hard work on the training ground.

"I have been a striker myself and I know what they think and what they feel, and what they want from their training," he said. "It is about practising - I have started putting crosses in for them myself.

"I understand what kind of situations will benefit them, and that is what we are doing. They will practise what they do in a game.

"At times we take them to work separately - you nurture them and give them some TLC because as a striker you want that.

"It can be tough when you are not scoring, but then one day you will score off your backside and you think you are the best in the world again.

"That is the confidence you need as a striker. It is a fine line between missing and scoring. Most of the goals will be scored from one touch."

Solskjaer also insisted loanee Wilfried Zaha still had a role to play in Cardiff's remaining nine games despite being an unused substitute in their previous two matches.

"The original plan was to play Wilf on Saturday, but I decided instead to go with Fraizer Campbell who I thought might only last 60 minutes, but instead gave us everything he had," he added.

"Of course Zaha has a big role to play, or I would not have brought him to the club."