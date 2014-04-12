Solskjaer pleased with response to squad leak

The south Wales club reportedly complained to the Premier League on Friday amid claims Palace had obtained details of the Cardiff starting XI for last weekend's Premier League fixture by underhand means.

Solskjaer's charges lost that fixture 3-0, but bounced back with an unexpected 1-0 victory at Southampton on Saturday.

"We've had issues," he said. "I deal with it and they (the players) just focus on their football. I can focus on the rest of it.

"We're dealing with it as a club and we'll move on."

Pressed on just how the club were dealing the matter, Solskjaer was coy in his response.

"We'll keep that within," he stressed.

Juan Cala scored the only goal in a match that saw Cardiff having to soak up a considerable amount of pressure, but Solskjaer was pleased with his first away win, which lifts his side to within three points of safety.

"We've ended the week on a high and it's back to square one again next week because it's about performing on the day," he added. "Before today, I don't think many expected us to come here and take points.

"We were six points behind, now we're three points behind with four games to go. Fulham, Swansea, Norwich, West Brom and Norwich - they're still in it with us.

"Of course, it's all about us. We've got to do our job, we still need some help from others, but it's been a wonderful week."