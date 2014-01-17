Solskjaer relishing challenge at Man City

The former Manchester United striker has overseen one win and one defeat since taking over from Malky Mackay at the beginning of the year.

Cardiff recorded a shock 3-2 victory over Manuel Pellegrini's men in the reverse fixture in August, but Solskjaer is well aware of the difficulties of playing at the Etihad Stadium, where the hosts have scored 11 goals in their last two home fixtures.

"We're relishing the challenge ahead," he said. "Going to the Etihad - you're tested to your maximum. You enjoy that.

"They've moulded into a top side. We're focused on where we can hurt them. You have to go there in a positive frame of mind.

"We feel that we didn't get what we deserved last weekend (1-0 home defeat to West Ham), especially after our performance in the second half.

"The lads can take the positives from that second half to the Etihad on Saturday. It's a chance for us to make a name for ourselves."

Midfielder Peter Whittingham echoed his manager's comments by adding: "We have to take positives out of last weekend. Second half we did well, I thought the goal was coming. The result was tough.

"The manager has been working all week on his game plan. It's going to be a tough ask, we know that.

"However, it's games like this that you're in the Premier League for. We are looking forward to this one massively."

Cardiff currently sit 18th in the Premier League, one point off the bottom of the league.