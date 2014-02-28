Solskjaer unfazed by comments from Tan

Talking to BBC Sport on Friday, Tan defended his record since taking over Cardiff in 2010 and criticised former manager Malky Mackay.

Tan also blamed the British press for the way he has been portrayed in public, but Solskjaer has played down the interview ahead of Cardiff's visit to Tottenham on Sunday, insisting the remarks will not affect his preparation for an important game.

"They change nothing for this game," he said.

"He's coming to the game, coming to see us.

"I manage the club within my resources. He is saying we have a plan. Everything is in a structure, there's no ifs and buts.

"He knows everything I've done. I deal with football matters. He is very willing to invest, but wants to know ins and outs.

"It has to be transparent, but football decisions are mine. I'm not a person who wants a safe life. I'm in a results business.

"The measure of a man is not in his comfort zone. It's in adversity to show your character. I have to prove I'm good enough."

Solskjaer went on to praise Tan for providing money to aid Cardiff's promotion push last season.

"I see him praising 95 per cent of our fans," said the Norwegian.

"My cup is half full. Of course there's always people who criticise. But we would not be in the Premier League without his investment."