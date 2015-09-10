Soriano happy at Sampdoria

Roberto Soriano insisted he is happy at Sampdoria, despite failing to complete a switch to Serie A rivals Napoli.

Soriano was tipped to join Napoli on Deadline Day in Italy last month, but the finer details were not lodged in time as the Italy international remained in Genoa.

The 24-year-old is back at Sampdoria after the international break and he is not thinking about a departure when the transfer window reopens in January.

"The fans are happy I stayed? So am I, just like them. I always was and still am a Sampdoria player," Soriano told Mediaset Premium Sport.

"Have I got any plans for January? I repeat, I am happy at Sampdoria and have been here for six years. I don't even think about the rest.

"It's true there were negotiations, but it's water under the bridge. Now I just have to concentrate on our games and do my best."