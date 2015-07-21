Sounders midfielder Marco Pappa arrested for DUI and speeding

Seattle Sounders midfielder Marco Pappa was arrested Sunday morning for driving under the influence and speeding, the MLS club announced Monday.

Details of the arrest were not available and not released by the club.

Pappa, 27, will undergo an assessment as part of the league's Substance Abuse and Behavioural Health Program. He will be unable to play again until that assessment is complete, he is cleared by the doctors and MLS completes its investigation.

"We are gathering information on this matter and have been in contact with the league office, the MLS Players Union, local law enforcement and Marco directly," Sounders general manager and president of soccer Garth Lagerwey said. "We will continue to work in cooperation with all involved parties and will have no further comment until more information is available."

Philadelphia forward C.J. Sapong missed three games this season because of a similar arrest.

Pappa, a Guatemala native, has played 16 MLS games for the Sounders this season, scoring two goals and providing five assists.

He featured for Guatemala at the CONCACAF Gold Cup, playing in three games as they failed to progress out of their group.