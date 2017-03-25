South Africa 3 Guinea-Bissau 1: Dream debut for Tau as Erasmus returns with a goal

Percy Tau scored on his South Africa debut as the hosts made Guinea-Bissau pay the penalty for indiscipline with a 3-1 friendly win in Durban.

Bafana Bafana extended their unbeaten run to 15 matches, with Kermit Erasmus ending his international exile with the opener from the penalty spot after 36 minutes.

Thulani Serero was untidily brought down by Rudinilson Silva and the Lens forward, playing his first South Africa game since an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Nigeria in 2014, made no mistake.

Caretaker boss Owen Da Gama named an experimental squad for this and Tuesday's match against Angola and Tau, of African champions Mamelodi Sundowns, was quick to make an impact – clipping beyond poorly positioned goalkeeper Papa Mbaye in the 70th minute, three minutes after coming off the bench.

Akdaur Balde reduced the arrears from close range but Guinea-Bissau gave away a second penalty in the dying minutes.

Hlompho Kekana drew the foul and Andile Jali, on in place of Themba Zwane, did the rest.