Southampton lodge Mane red card appeal

Southampton have lodged an appeal against Sadio Mane's red card in the 2-1 Premier League victory over Stoke City on Saturday.

Mane was dismissed by referee Lee Mason in the closing stages of the game at the Britannia Stadium after a collision with Stoke defender Erik Pieters.

Boss Ronald Koeman was left angry with the decision, stating an appeal would be made to the Football Association after Pieters himself said he did not think Mane had used an elbow in the aerial challenge.

And the club confirmed on Monday that an appeal had been launched to have the red card overturned.

Graziano Pelle scored twice for Southampton to secure the three points which moved them into seventh place in the Premier League.