Southampton not in the fight for a top-four finish, insists Koeman

Ronald Koeman has questioned Mauricio Pochettino's statement that seven clubs can still win the Premier League, as he believes only Leicester City and Tottenham remain in the race for the title.

Tottenham manager Pochettino said on Thursday that Koeman’s Southampton were one of the teams still in contention to finish on top of the standings.

The Dutchman, however, does not see anyone other than the current top two being crowned champions at the end of the campaign.

Koeman even thinks a top-four finish is out of reach for his side, but he has called on his players to keep pushing for a Europa League spot ahead of a crucial trip to leaders Leicester on Sunday.

"I do not agree with Mauricio. It is nice to hear that Southampton is one of the seven teams that are still fighting, but I do not see it like that," Koeman said.

"In my opinion, it is between Tottenham and Leicester.

"Everything is possible, it is all about us and if we keep the level and the spirit, we know we are fighting for European football, fifth and sixth position on the table, not the first four teams.

"If we want to play in Europe then we need more points than six[th] and it starts this Sunday.

"Everybody is playing for something and that is nice for the Premier League. There is pressure everywhere."