Southampton without Djenepo for Bournemouth clash

Southampton will be without Mali winger Moussa Djenepo for Friday night’s Premier League match against Bournemouth because of a muscular problem.

Nathan Redmond is close to a return from his ankle injury, so could come back into contention.

Defender Kevin Danso is available again having missed the 1-0 win at Sheffield United through suspension.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe reported no fresh injury concerns following the 3-1 victory over Everton, when midfielder Lewis Cook made a welcome return from his long-term knee problem.

Summer signing Lloyd Kelly (ankle) and defender Simon Francis (knee) have been stepping up their rehabilitation, along with Dutch winger Arnaut Danjuma (foot).

Charlie Daniels (knee), Dan Gosling (hip), Adam Smith (hamstring), David Brooks (ankle) and Junior Stanislas (knee) all continue their own recovery.

Southampton provisional squad: Gunn, Soares, Yoshida, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Boufal, Hojbjerg, Adams, Ings, McCarthy, Danso, Stephens, Bertrand, Valery, Armstrong, Long, Redmond

Bournemouth provisional squad: Ramsdale, S Cook, Ake, Stacey, Rico, L Cook, H Wilson, Billing, King, Solanke, C Wilson, Boruc, Simpson, Mepham, Surman, Lerma, Ibe, Fraser