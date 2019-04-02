Southend appoint Kevin Bond manager until end of season

Southend have appointed Kevin Bond as their new manager until the end of the season.

The former Portsmouth, Tottenham and QPR assistant boss replaces Chris Powell, who was sacked last week.

The Shrimpers have gone 12 matches without a win and lie above the League One relegation zone on goal difference.

Academy boss Ricky Duncan and under-23’s manager Kevin Maher took charge on Saturday for the 2-0 defeat by Shrewsbury.

A club statement read: “Both Ricky and Kevin anticipated this interim position would be short-lived and for the need for them to return to their existing responsibilities, the board felt that more fundamental changes needed to be made.

“The club has today appointed Kevin Bond as manager for the remaining six games of the season and shall review the position at the end of the season.”