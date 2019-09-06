Southend manager Kevin Bond steps down

Kevin Bond has resigned as manager of Southend, the Sky Bet League One club have announced.

The 62-year-old took charge in April and saved the Shrimps from relegation last season but he has overseen a poor start to this campaign, losing all six league matches.

On Friday Bond met with Southend chairman Ron Martin, who accepted his decision to leave with immediate effect.

“Kevin is a sincere professional coach with huge experience in the industry. His accomplishments in keeping the club in League One last season needs to be acknowledged and will long be remembered by the club’s supporters,” said Martin in a statement on the club’s website.

“Unfortunately the euphoria experienced at the end of last season has not translated to the pitch so far this season.

“However, I remain confident that the players we have at Southend United, including the strong signings made by Kevin Bond, will enable a successful season under the guidance of a new manager.

“The search for that individual commences today.”