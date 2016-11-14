Southgate keen for decision on future

England interim manager Gareth Southgate is eager for the FA to make a quick decision on his future.

Southgate's team host Spain in a friendly on Tuesday in what could be his last game in charge.

The 46-year-old, at the helm as caretaker after Sam Allardyce's sacking, is keen to know where he stands after guiding England to two wins and a draw.

"It would be important for me to know what I'm doing after the middle of November," Southgate told UK newspapers.

"I think for everybody because we've got the European Under-21 Championship to prepare for, and the seniors have got the next round of games to prepare for.

"Everybody is going to want to know by the end of November, middle of December, where everything's heading so that we can decide who is responsible for which parts of the organisation's work. Whichever body of work that is remains to be seen."

England are top of Group F in World Cup qualifying, two points ahead of Slovenia after three wins in four.

But they face a far tougher test against Spain and Southgate said there was still work for his team to do.

"They have to understand that there's lots to improve upon," he said.

"But there's good potential and I like the attitude and mentality of the players because they want to work and get better, they want to embrace new ideas but it won't be a straightforward path and that's why games like Tuesday are important."