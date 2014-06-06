Spain still hungry for success, says Torres

Vicente del Bosque's men became the first team in history to win three straight major tournaments when they clinched Euro 2012.

Torres said while Spain were a different side to the one that won Euro 2008, they are as motivated as ever to be successful.

"Obviously no-one is the same as six years ago," the Chelsea striker was quoted as saying by Marca.

"When you're champions you focus on games differently but that does not mean we're going to do better or worse.

"That's life and no-one is the same as a year ago or as they will be in a while.

"The past is the past and this is why you play. I want to win as much as I did in 2008, 2010 and 2012. Nothing has changed. The will to win is the same.

"No-one can doubt the commitment and this team did something no-one has done before."

Spain face El Salvador in a friendly on Saturday before World Cup matches against the Netherlands, Chile and Australia in Group B.