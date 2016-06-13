Spain won 'our way' – Iniesta

Andres Iniesta felt Spain won in their own inimitable way after Gerard Pique's last-gasp goal secured a 1-0 victory over Czech Republic.

Vicente del Bosque's side dominated proceedings as they began the defence of their European Championship crown with a dramatic triumph in Toulouse.

And Barcelona midfielder Iniesta sensed the match was following a familiar pattern.

"We've played games like this, we try to affect and influence until we get to a goal," the 32-year-old told Telecinco.

"They have had their chance, football is like that, sometimes you have the ball a lot and you cannot win.

"It's our way. We have achieved many successes, it's our idea. We have very good selection to beat any rival."

Atletico Madrid full-back Juanfran added: "We have played a great game. We have insisted and insisted and we have scored at the end.

"I spoke with Jordi Alba and both of us were sure we were going to score."

Spain's next Group D game is against Turkey on Friday.





