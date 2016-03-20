Spalletti backs 'top striker' Dzeko

Roma coach Luciano Spalletti insists he will maintain faith in Edin Dzeko after the striker came off the bench against Inter.

Dzeko was introduced just before the hour-mark, setting up Radja Nainggolan's equaliser in the 1-1 draw at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

The Bosnia-Herzegovina international scuffed a shot into the Belgium international's path for the leveller six minutes from full-time.

Spalletti said Dzeko had plenty of talent, but he hopes to see more from the 30-year-old – who has seven Serie A goals this season.

"When we push forward and go on the attack anything can happen. Dzeko needs to find a way to put all his weight and all his determination into certain situations," he said.

"It's strange what happens to him sometimes but he really does have everything a top striker needs.

"We'll keep faith in him because he's a useful player for us to have around."

Roma had fallen behind to an Ivan Perisic goal early in the second half, but Nainggolan popped up as they maintained their five-point lead over Inter.

Spalletti was unhappy with the way his team gave up possession, yet felt they could have got more out of the encounter.

"We can say it was a fair result, although after we levelled the scores we perhaps deserved a bit more given how we played," he said.

"Having said that, we gave the ball away too easily tonight. Our possession play wasn't as good as it has been at other times. We handed the ball to our opponents at least 10 times.

"We found ourselves scrambling left and right to win it back and if that happens too often it starts sapping away at your energy."