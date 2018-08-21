Spalletti fined €10,000 for 'gravely offensive' referee comments

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti has been fined €10,000 for using "gravely offensive" language towards the referee in his side's 1-0 loss to Sassuolo.

The Nerazzurri suffered a surprise defeat at MAPEI Stadium on Sunday, after which Spalletti confronted official Maurizio Mariani.

Lega Serie A has fined the 59-year-old for his remarks and warned him about his future behaviour.

Udinese, Napoli and Parma were fined €4,000, €2,500 and €2,000 respectively for letting off flares in their opening Serie A games of the season.

Torino boss Walter Mazzarri was given an official warning for entering the pitch to argue against a decision in his side's loss to Roma.