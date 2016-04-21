Spalletti lauds Totti after late brace lifts Roma

With two-goal hero Francesco Totti on the field anything is possible, according to Roma coach Luciano Spalletti.

And that is exactly what happened as Totti came off the bench and scored a brace to lift Roma to a dramatic 3-2 win over Torino in Serie A on Wednesday.

Trailing 2-1 in the closing stages, 86th-minute substitute Totti equalised within seconds of his introduction before completing the comeback via the penalty spot three minutes later.

Despite a strained relationship between player and coach, Spalletti had nothing but praise for the 39-year-old veteran, who came off the bench and rescued a point for Roma against Atalanta last week.

"It was a crucial victory especially in conjunction with other results this evening," Spalletti told Premium Sport.

"I was hoping that Totti could inspire us. It was great to hear the roar of the stadium.

"He did what he was asked the other times and is an important resource for us.

"This was a difficult match but with him on the field, not only do the players have an impressive emotional drive, but also the [Stadio] Olimpico is ours with him on the field."

Roma are third in the standings, five points behind second-placed Napoli and seven clear of Inter.