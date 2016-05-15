Spalletti: Roma have shown great potential

Roma coach Luciano Spalletti is predicting big things from his side despite narrowly missing out on second in the table after a 3-1 win at AC Milan to end the Serie A season.

Goals from Mohamed Salah, Stephan El Shaarawy and Emerson Palmieri secured three points for the visitors, but it was not enough to secure second spot as Napoli also won in their last match of the league season with a 4-0 triumph over Frosinone.

"We produced a good performance tonight and the team deserved to win," Spalletti said.

"[Daniele] De Rossi was back to his best. He dominated his area of the pitch – he really bossed it. [Kevin] Strootman did really well in the first half but struggled a little with fitness after the break."

"We were at it right from the off. We wanted to take the game to them and press them from the first minute. We kept possession really well and played as a team.

"We’ve improved in terms of our character but we can still do more. We need to take better advantage of the chances we create."

Third place still represents a solid effort from Roma who sacked coach Rudi Garcia in January.

Spaletti took over the reins in the Italian capital and helped the club to 14 victories from 19 games in charge.

The Italian coach said those results have proven the potential at the club, which he expects to build on next season.

"Our team has done some great things," Spalletti added. "We had a fantastic Napoli side ahead of us and we congratulate them. Well done to [Gonzalo] Higuain too for his goal record. We did everything we could do so we should be satisfied.

"Our players have done fantastically. They've shown massive potential this season."