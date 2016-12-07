Spalletti wants winning mentality to continue for Roma

Head coach Luciano Spalletti wants Roma to take their winning mentality into Thursday's Europa League clash with Astra Giurgiu.

The Serie A outfit have already clinched top spot in Group E - and are second in Serie A - having lost just one of their last 13 games in all competitions.

And while Spalletti will make changes to his team in Romania, he expects another strong performance.

"I expect the team to consistently improve in terms of mentality," he told a pre-match news conference. "We want to become one of those sides that only go out to win and prove what we're all about.

"We must maintain our current performance levels both in terms of the football we're playing and our fitness.

"The mental side is where games are won and lost, hence why if you've lost your previous match you go into the next one with a few doubts. We must be a team that gives 100 per cent in every competition, every time we go out to play.

"We want to constantly strive for this winning mentality. Mental strength is something we're always talking about.

"We've often been forced into changing our side for this competition and that will be the case again [on Thursday]. I expect a response from some of the players, just as we've seen in other matches in this tournament."

Having beaten city rivals Lazio 2-0 last weekend, Roma will follow this European match by welcoming third-placed AC Milan in league action on Monday.