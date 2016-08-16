Spanish defender Mari to join Manchester City

Manchester City have completed the signing of Pablo Mari from Spanish outfit Gimnastic, it was announced on Monday.

Gimnastic confirmed in a statement the 22-year-old Mari had been signed by Pep Guardiola's side.

However, reports in Spain suggest the defender will be loaned out to second division side Girona for the 2015-16 season.

"We thank Pablo Mari for his commitment, discipline and hard work that he has contributed during these three years in the ranks of the first team," a club statement read.

"Gimnastic de Tarragona wishes Mari good luck on a personal and professional level in his new team, Manchester City FC."

Mari joined Gimnastic from Mallorca in 2013, going on to make 90 appearances for the Catalan club.

He was an integral part of the side that achieved promotion to the Segunda Division in 2014-15.