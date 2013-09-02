Spanish striker Vazquez signs for Swansea

Vazquez, 22, has completed the move with a view to earning a permanent contract with Michael Laudrup's Premier League side.

The forward is a Spain international at youth level and was a member of the squad that won the UEFA Under-21 European Championship earlier this year.

"Vazquez is a young player I know from his time at Espanyol and now Getafe," Laudrup told the club's official website.

"He is a little different to the strikers we have and has the characteristics we have been looking for. He will give us a different option."

Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins was also pleased with the confirmation of the deal.

"He is a young player with plenty of potential," he said.

"He has already done well out in Spain and looks like the right signing for us at this stage."

​Vazquez, who joined Getafe in 2012 from Espanyol, scored four goals in 29 matches last season.