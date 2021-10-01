Sparta Prague ask Rangers to intervene after ‘xenophobic attacks’ on children

Sparta Prague have asked Rangers to help stop what they called “xenophobic attacks” on the children who booed Ibrox midfielder Glen Kamara.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard earlier revealed the club were in the process of contacting UEFA about the treatment Kamara was subjected to during their 1-0 Europa League defeat in the Czech Republic on Thursday.

Kamara’s every touch was booed in a stadium largely occupied by schoolchildren, months after Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela was banned for 10 matches by UEFA for racially abusing the Finland international.

Kamara, who was suspended for three matches for an alleged assault on the Czech international in the Ibrox tunnel in March, was sent off to huge cheers on Thursday after picking up two bookings.

Kamara was sent off in Prague (Petr David Josek/AP)

The Letna Stadium was originally meant to be closed as a result of racist abuse by Sparta fans towards Monaco’s Aurelius Tchouameni but UEFA agreed that around 10,000 fans – mainly schoolchildren with some accompanying adults – would be allowed in.

In a lengthy statement, Sparta said: “It is absolutely unbelievable that after a match we have to watch innocent children being attacked and face unfounded accusations of racism.

“Insulting children on the internet and in the media is unacceptable, desperate and ridiculous.

Zastavte urážení našich dětí! / Stop abusing our children!— AC Sparta Praha (@ACSparta_CZ) October 1, 2021 See more

“Stop attacking our children! Our club will proudly defend our children – our future and our pride. Slandering children on the internet is extremely cowardly.

“We are seeing unprecedented xenophobic statements against the Czech Republic, its citizens and even its children on social media.

“You are describing the behaviour of children incorrectly, arrogating to yourself the right to judge the expression of emotions of six-year-old children who have no idea what racism is. It’s an impertinence.”

I hoped stadium closure to Sparta Prague fans for their racial abuse of Monaco's Tchouameni & invite to 10,000 kids would mean that @GlenKamara4 & all the other black players @RangersFC didn’t have to face racism, no such luck tonight as the kid’s carried on the abuse-shameful pic.twitter.com/yNvaX4WWvU— Aamer Anwar🎗✊🏽#BlackLivesMatter (@AamerAnwar) September 30, 2021 See more

Sparta reserved specific criticism for Kamara’s lawyer, Aamer Anwar, who told Sky Sports News earlier: “There was a sense of relief to find out that the stadium was shut off to Sparta Prague fans and that we would not see the same scenes repeated in terms of abuse, in terms of their ultras fans, in terms of the racism.

“In fact what then took place, you saw 10,000 schoolchildren who then jeered and booed every touch of the ball by Glen Kamara, and not just Glen Kamara, every time a black player from Rangers touched the ball.

“That is simply unacceptable. It’s deeply shameful and it’s time the Czech authorities realise they have a deep-rooted problem with racism, and enough is enough.”

Sparta claimed Anwar’s “online bullying” should be dealt with by the Scottish legal authorities.

The stands were mainly filled with schoolchildren (Petr David Josek/AP)

“Inciting xenophobic tendencies and verbal attacks on defenceless children are beyond the pale of morality and decorum,” the statement said.

Sparta thanked the children for a “wonderful and unique atmosphere” and added: “We ask the representatives of Rangers FC to do their part to stop the xenophobic atmosphere directed towards our children, our beautiful country and its inhabitants.”

Gerrard earlier agreed Kamara had been singled out for abuse after watching footage of the game.

“I am fully aware now having watched the game back with audio on and I am actually surprised that I wasn’t aware of it during the game,” he said.

“I have spoken to Glen Kamara and that conversation will remain private. Glen is OK. We watched some football together last night while we got some food and I am sure he is disappointed just like myself.

Glen Kamara kneels before the start of the Europa League game (Petr David Josek/AP)

“And now I think it is time for the authorities and the club to step in and take that away from us so we can focus on the game on Sunday.

“There are hundreds of thousands and maybe more people disappointed and frustrated because these things keep raising their head far too often and unfortunately the punishments are not enough.

“I said last night there needs to be more done and that is the only way it is going to be eradicated because the punishments are nowhere near severe enough.

“I have been told that Rangers are going to take it up with UEFA, I think that has already happened and the wheels are already in motion, and I certainly will be pushing from my direction to make sure that’s the case.”