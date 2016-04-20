'Spectacular' Barca delight Luis Enrique after Suarez-inspired rout

Luis Enrique called his Barcelona side "spectacular" following their 8-0 thrashing of Deportivo La Coruna on Wednesday.

Barca's title bid has faltered in recent weeks, but they bounced back with a ruthless display at the Riazor, keeping their noses ahead of Atletico Madrid on head-to-head record.

Luis Suarez netted four of Barca's eight to take his 2015-16 tally to 49 goals, matching his best season at Ajax in 2009-10.

Ivan Rakitic, Lionel Messi, Marc Barta and Neymar completed the morale-boosting rout.

"We played a great game and were very effective, creating infinite options," Luis Enrique said after the match.

"It was a spectacular result for us. We didn't concede any goals and won away from home.

"We moved down the wings really well, with Leo making his superiority tell, and we made sure we took our early chances. From there on, everything was on a roll."

Barca remain level on points with Atletico heading into the final four matches of the season.

"We have a wonderful challenge ahead of us," added Luis Enrique. "That challenge is to retain the league title.

"But there are still four games to go and I’m sure it’s not going to be easy."