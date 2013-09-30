SPL: St Mirren 1 Aberdeen 1

St Mirren were on track to record their first win of the season after Steven Thompson broke the deadlock with a close-range effort nine minutes after the break.

However, the visitors responded well to going behind and eventually ended their hosts’ resistance in the 85th minute when Pawlett fired past Christopher Dilo to extend their unbeaten run to six matches in all competitions.

After an even first half, St Mirren edged ahead shortly after the restart when Paul McGowan crossed for Thompson to bundle home.

This stung Derek McInnes' side into action, and they immediately pressed for the leveller.

Pawlett and Johnny Hayes went close, but the former St Johnstone man finally did equalise with five minutes to go with a well-taken finish.