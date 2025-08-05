Quiz! Can you tell us whether these players played for Newcastle, Sunderland, both or neither?

Football quiz time – and if you support Newcastle or Sunderland, this is one for you.

This season will see the return of one of English football's best rivalries, thanks to the Black Cats' dramatic play-off heroics towards the backend of last season to return to the big time.

So our quiz today looks at those who have played either side of that enduring rivalry… and both sides… and neither.

20 players will flash up before your eyes with four simple options – Newcastle, Sunderland, both or neither – and we just want to know who they played for.

We are looking at any player who played any league game for either club: just one match will do, and there's no time limit imposed for this quiz.

If you're looking to eliminate one of the options, we're more than happy to help – just sign into Kwizly, hit the Hint button and we'll leave you with just three options.

As ever, comment your scores below and remember to send to a friend, particularly if they're a Geordie or a Mackem.

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

