Sponsors Sony call for Qatar investigation

Recent reports in the British media suggested Mohamed Bin Hammam, a former president of the Asian Football Confederation, paid up to $5million to football officials to drum up support for Qatar's bid.

Those allegations have been strongly denied by Qatar's bid committee, who said they "upheld the highest standard of ethics and integrity" throughout the process, but FIFA is currently conducting an investigation into the matter, as well as the decision to award Russia the 2018 tournament.

However, further accusations were made in the British press on Sunday, and technology giants Sony have become the first sponsors to voice their concerns.

"As a Fifa partner, we expect these allegations to be investigated appropriately," Sony are quoted as saying in a statement to The Sunday Times.

"We continue to expect Fifa to adhere to its principles of integrity, ethics and fair play across all aspects of its operations."

The 2014 FIFA World Cup gets under way in Brazil on Thursday.