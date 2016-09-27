Sporting CP 2 Legia Warsaw 0: Magiera's first game ends in defeat

First-half strikes from Bryan Ruiz and Bas Dost ensured Sporting CP got their first points in Champions League Group F as the eased to a convincing 2-0 win over Legia Warsaw.

Sporting were beaten 2-1 by Real Madrid on matchday one, but they collected a much-needed victory on Tuesday as Jacek Magiera's debut in the Legia dugout ended in defeat.

Magiera was appointed following the dismissal of Besnik Hasi last week after a run of four games without a win – including the 6-0 hammering at the hands of Borussia Dortmund two weeks ago.

However, his side were second best for much of Tuesday's contest, deservedly falling behind when Ruiz netted 28 minutes in, with Gelson Martins having previously squandered a gilt-edged chance.

Sporting made their domination pay before the interval, Dost adding a second with his fifth goal in as many games for Jorge Jesus's side.

Miroslav Radovic should have converted a consolation for the visitors late on, but Legia could muster little as Sporting, who host Dortmund next, cruised to victory.

Magiera's tenure nearly got off to the ideal start at Estadio Jose Alvalade – Sporting defender Jefferson just inches away from converting into his own net from Guilherme's corner seven minutes in.

Sporting responded well, and should have had the advantage in the 18th minute, but Martins somehow skewed his effort against the crossbar from point-blank range after latching onto William Carvalho's clever flick.

Legia were penned back, Sporting again going close as Dost – signed as a replacement for Islam Slimani – failed to hit the target with a close-range header.

However, Sporting finally had a deserved lead just prior to the half-hour mark, Costa Rica forward Ruiz stealing in at the back post to slot in his first Champions League goal for the club.

Sporting did not have long to wait before doubling their tally eight minutes before the interval, Adrien Silva floating a sublime pass into Dost, who duly side-footed home with a cushioned volley.

Jesus's side were looking rampant, and very nearly had a third before the break, Arkadiusz Malarz pulling off a fantastic save to prevent Sebastian Coates's header finding the top-right corner.

The hosts' domination continued after the restart, Silva again the architect as he set up Dost with a superb cross, but the former Wolfsburg striker's header was deflected wide by Jakub Rzezniczak.

Silva twice went close soon after, the Portugal midfielder testing Malarz with a swerving shot from range before hammering a strike over from inside the area.

Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe was introduced for Legia on the hour-mark, the former Norwich City man having a swift impact as he teed up Radovic, but the veteran midfielder could only drill his strike wide.

And although Sporting eased-off the pressure in the closing stages, Legia, who travel to Madrid on matchday three, failed to create another meaningful opportunity as they slumped to a second-straight defeat in the group.