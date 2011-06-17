Sporting deny Bendtner bid

The Portuguese outfit were said to have been one of a host of European clubs tracking the Dane, with the player's father and agent claiming they had been in contact with the Gunners regarding a move for the player.

"I know that Sporting Lisbon have been in touch with Arsenal with a concrete bid for Nicklas, but then I do not know whether Arsenal have rejected or accepted the amount," Thomas Bendtner told Danish newspaper Sporten.

But the Lisbon side's general director, Carlos Freitas, has moved swiftly to quash speculation surounding a possible move for the Gunners' No.52 to Estádio José Alvalade, stating: "There has been no offer sent to Arsenal."

Bendtner only started 14 matches for the Gunners in 2010/11, making a further 18 appearances from the bench and scoring eight goals.

The Danish international's continued presence on the sidelines prompted his father to remark that he was: “very, very far from being satisfied with Nicklas’ situation at Arsenal," back in March, adding that "if more needs to be done, then I will make direct contact with the club and Wenger himself."

It is reported that Arsenal are willing to cash in on the forward, and are asking for £9 million for the 23-year-old's services.