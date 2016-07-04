Sporting Kansas City 3 Columbus Crew 2: Besler wins it late

Sporting Kansas City left it late, even against 10-man Columbus Crew, but it was certainly great as the home side pinched all three points thanks to a late header from Matt Besler.

The centre-back got up the pitch at the crucial moment to score the winner in a high-drama 3-2 win for Kansas CIty to launch his side into the MLS Western Conference play-off spots.

It was far from a convincing display, though.

The home side found themselves down to an Ola Kamara effort, as he bundled the ball over the line after some great work from Harrison Afful, who whipped a dangerous ball across the face of goal.

Columbus went into the half-time break 1-0 up but they found themselves in a lot of trouble when Tyson Wahl was shown a straight red card for denying Dom Dwyer a clear goalscoring opportunity in the box, with the spot-kick coolly converted by Benny Feilhaber to level.

Graham Zusi had Sporting 2-1 up shortly after as they looked to make the most of their one-man advantage, but parity was restored once again by the Crew when Kamara scored his second of the game and seventh of the season.

Columbus looked to have done enough to earn a draw, but Kansas City would not be denied, as Besler rose highest to head home at the far post to secure the points.