Sporting president heralds 'new cycle' under Jesus

Sporting president Bruno de Carvalho says the appointment of new coach Jorge Jesus heralds the start of a new chapter for the 18-time Portuguese champions.

Jesus' departure from Benfica was confirmed on Thursday amid reports he was set to be appointed at city rivals Sporting after six successful years at the Estadio da Luz.

Following Jesus' appointment on a three-year deal on Friday, Carvalho stated the two previous seasons under Leonardo Jardim and Marco Silva had laid a platform for their "new cycle".

"These last two years have allowed us to the financially rebalance the club," he said.

"That's what has enabled us to be able to increase investment in our football team, with our own financial resources.

"We set off for a new cycle based on assured sustainability and enhanced ambition. The requirement levels in this club have changed and we have very clear objectives - to be champions with a structuring project in the medium and long term.

"We want to invest in experience and continue to focus on coaching as a priority. Our new coach embodies these values, principles and attitude, which are very dear to this club.

"Jorge Jesus believes and know how to enhance any talent in the best academy in Portugal and one of the best in the world.

"We also appreciate the addition that only the wisdom of experience can add. He is a man of character, who is hard working and with a professional competence that everyone, without exception, can recognise.

"He breathes football, lives football and joins with an intense love for our club.

"The only guarantee that our new coach was required to have to come and coach the club was heart. It was the only guarantee that I required."