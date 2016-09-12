Sporting president hoping for Ronaldo return

Sporting CP president Bruno de Carvalho has expressed his desire for Cristiano Ronaldo to return to the club before the end of his career.

The Real Madrid superstar began his professional career with the Portuguese club, departing for Manchester United after just one season in the first team.

Ronaldo has since established himself as one of the greatest players to have played the game during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu and Carvalho hopes to see Ronaldo in a Sporting shirt again before he hangs up his boots.

"I would love to [bring Ronaldo back]," he told Marca. "We are making a great effort for players to return, as we saw when we brought Nani back [on loan from United in 2014]. It will happen more.

"I would love [Ronaldo] to end his career here at home. He has already given us a lot, but it would be lovely if he could finish here. He is an ambassador to the world. He always speaks well of us and his love for us."

However, Sporting must first come up against Ronaldo, with Madrid their hosts in the Champions League on Wednesday.

"He will have a great game against us, of course, but we have to see if we can stop him," Carvalho added.