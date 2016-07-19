Spruce up your CVs - KBVB advertises for Wilmots successor online

The Royal Belgian Football Association (KBVB) has taken the unusual step of advertising for Marc Wilmots' successor on its official website.

Wilmots was dismissed as Belgium head coach in the wake of Belgium's Euro 2016 quarter-final exit at the hands of underdogs Wales this month.

And the KBVB has now posted a job specification online in a bid to entice candidates to apply for the role, in a move somewhat reminiscent of how a gamer may apply for a job in the popular Football Manager franchise.

A "strong and open communicator", "experience and results in the currently fast changing world of football" and a "proven record in transmitting tactical and strategical knowledge to top level players" are all essential qualities sought by the association.

The KBVB has set a deadline of July 31 for potential candidates, so anyone interested in applying has a little under two weeks to spruce up their CV and arrange references.