Spurs close in on Pletikosa

The 31-year-old former Hajduk Split stopper has made more than 60 league appearances for the Russian outfit, and has been capped 80 times for Croatia.

He will provide competition for Brazilian Heurelho Gomes and former Chelsea keeper Carlo Cudicini, who suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle accident last season.

"Yes tomorrow [Tuesday] he [Pletikosa] will arrive in London for examinations," Sporting Director Dmitri Popov told Bobsoccer after being questioned on the gloveman's transfer to White Hart Lane.

Spartak have already signed Alexandr Belenov as a replacement for Pletikosa, who is set to team up with fellow countrymen Luka Modric, Niko Kranjcar and Vedran Corluka under Harry Redknapp, with the Tottenham boss having a history of working with Croatian players.

Redknapp is looking to bolster his squad ahead of Spurs' Champions League play-off tie against Swiss side Young Boys later this month, with Craig Bellamy also believed to be on his wish-list having missed out on Joe Cole.

Popov also confirmed that Celtic winger Aidan McGeady is close to completing his move to Spartak.

“McGeady will sign a contract in the next two days with Spartak,” Popov said.

"McGeady also had a proposal from Rubin Kazan but the player chose Spartak. This means that our brand means something in football. Tomorrow or the day after everything will be concluded."

