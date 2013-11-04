Spurs defend decision to let Lloris play on

The Frenchman was knocked unconscious following an accidental collision with Romelu Lukaku but was allowed to remain on the pitch for the final 15 minutes.

Brain injury charity Headway labelled the club "irresponsible" but Tottenham have insisted that they conducted the appropriate tests to ensure he could continue.

"Once the relevant tests and assessments were carried out we were totally satisfied that he was fit to continue playing," head of medical services Wayne Diesel told the club's official website.

Tottenham also confirmed that Lloris underwent a precautionary CT scan, which showed no damage, before travelling back to London after the game.