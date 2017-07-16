Spurs flop N'Jie set for permanent Marseille switch
After two underwhelming years at Tottenham, Clinton N'Jie is set to call time on his stay at the club.
Tottenham have confirmed that flop signing Clinton N'Jie is set to complete a permanent switch to Marseille, where the forward spent last season on loan.
The Cameroon international moved to White Hart Lane in 2015, but made only 14 appearances in a spell disrupted by injury.
He featured 23 times for Ligue 1 side Marseille in the 2016-17 campaign, scoring four goals.
N'Jie signed a five-year contract when he moved to Spurs two years ago in a deal reported to be worth £12million.
We have reached agreement with for the permanent transfer of Clinton Njie. We wish Clinton all the best for the future. July 16, 2017
