Spurs flop N'Jie set for permanent Marseille switch

Tottenham have confirmed that flop signing Clinton N'Jie is set to complete a permanent switch to Marseille, where the forward spent last season on loan.

The Cameroon international moved to White Hart Lane in 2015, but made only 14 appearances in a spell disrupted by injury.

He featured 23 times for Ligue 1 side Marseille in the 2016-17 campaign, scoring four goals.

N'Jie signed a five-year contract when he moved to Spurs two years ago in a deal reported to be worth £12million.