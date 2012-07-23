Spurs stars look ahead to US tour

The North London club's pre-season has been overshadowed by the intense speculation linking Croatia international Modric with a move to Real Madrid.

But while Modric did not arrive in California, his team-mates are in a positive frame of mind ahead of friendlies against LA Galaxy, New York Red Bulls and Premier League rivals Liverpool.

"All the conditions will be geared to us having a good training camp and preparation, playing against big teams in LA, Liverpool and New York," centre-back Younes Kaboul told Tottenham's official website.

"I’m looking forward to going out there and meeting all the Spurs fans out there as well," the France international added.

Meanwhile, Gylfi Sigurdsson, who arrived at Tottenham from Hoffenheim earlier this summer, explained that he hoped the tour would enable him to familiarise himself with his new team-mates.

"It will be fantastic," Sigurdsson enthused. "I'm with the squad 24/7, not just three hours and then another session in the afternoon, we’re together the whole time, so I’ll get the chance to chat to them and get to know them all."

Tottenham will come up against former star Robbie Keane when they face LA Galaxy at the Home Depot Centre in their first tour fixture on Tuesday evening.