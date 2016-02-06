St Johnstone 3 Aberdeen 4: Rooney brace pulls Dons level with leaders Celtic

Adam Rooney hit a brace as Aberdeen pulled level on points with Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership thanks to a thrilling 4-3 win at St Johnstone.

Rooney converted Shay Logan's cross at the back post to give the visitors an early advantage after just five minutes at McDiarmid Park.

Tam Scobbie then volleyed against the post as St Johnstone sought an equaliser, but they were further behind in the 20th minute courtesy of Peter Pawlett's deflected free-kick.

David Wotherspoon slotted home seven minutes into the second half to reduce the arrears before Simon Church teed up substitute Niall McGinn to restore Aberdeen's cushion.

Rooney appeared to have rounded off a comfortable triumph in the 77th minute when he worked his way past some ineffective defending to score, but first Steven Anderson planted a header past Aberdeen goalkeeper Scott Brown and then Scobbie set up a grandstand finish when he fired through a crowded penalty area in the 89th minute.

Aberdeen held on to move on to 55 points, having played a game more than defending champions Celtic, while St Johnstone missed the opportunity to replace Ross County in fourth.