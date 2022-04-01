St Johnstone welcome back Cammy MacPherson for Livingston clash
By PA Staff published
Cammy MacPherson returns to the St Johnstone squad for the visit of Livingston in the cinch Premiership.
The midfielder missed the win over Motherwell before the international break through injury.
Defender James Brown will be assessed after returning from international duty with Malta while Craig Bryson, Chris Kane and David Wotherspoon remain on the sidelines.
Livi boss David Martindale has no fresh injury concerns for his side’s trip to Perth.
Bruce Anderson continues his recovery from an ankle problem sustained in training.
However, Martindale is hopeful the striker will be in action before the end of the season.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.