St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin says pressure is on Ross County

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin says the pressure will all be on Ross County when the teams meet on Ladbrokes Premiership duty on Saturday.

The Paisley club travel to Dingwall looking for their second league victory of the season on the back of a frustrating defeat away to Livingston in their previous outing.

Goodwin expects a difficult game but hopes his team can come away with a positive result.

He added: “We’re still disappointed looking back at Livingston. We didn’t start the game particularly well but if you look back at it overall with the chances we created then there wasn’t a great deal between the teams.

“It could easily have ended in a draw and a point away from home against anyone is normally a good thing.

“County will be a difficult game again. The international break probably came at the right time for them considering the amount of goals they had lost in their last couple of games.

“But I’m sure they’ll have been working hard to iron out any problems that they might have had. And it might also have allowed them to get a few injured boys back into their squad.

“In all my years of playing I never went up to Dingwall and had an easy time of it. And I don’t expect this one to be any different.

“The pressure is on them as the home team and they will be expected to win the match, but we’ll go up there with a game plan.

“If we can start this one the way we finished the Livingston game then hopefully we will cause them some problems.”