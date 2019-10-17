St Mirren defender Broadfoot tells strikers to follow Boyd’s example

Kirk Broadfoot believes St Mirren’s strikers should adopt Kris Boyd’s attitude to scoring to get on the goal trail.

Jim Goodwin’s side have only conceded eight times in their opening eight Ladbrokes Premiership matches this season.

However, the Buddies are the league’s lowest scorers with three and sit one point above bottom side St Johnstone, whom they host on Saturday.

Broadfoot played with the prolific Boyd at Rangers, Kilmarnock and Scotland and the 35-year-old stopper, who joined the Buddies for a second time in September from Killie, believes the former striker, these days a pundit, is the perfect role model for those on the goal hunt.

He said: “I played with probably the best natural striker that I have seen, Kris Boyd. He did not let any missed chance bother him whatsoever.

“He just believed that no matter if he missed 10 chances, he would score.

“I don’t know the guys well enough here. I am only with them five weeks, maybe they are lacking confidence, maybe they are not getting the right chances, it us up to us to create better chances with us, who knows?

“To be honest I don’t want to really speak to them about it because everyone seems to be bringing it up.

“I don’t want to go in there and say, ‘it will come’ because everyone is at it.

“They could turn round and say, ‘you just do your job and keep a clean sheet’ but at the end of the day, if they ever want to watch anyone, they should watch Kris Boyd, he just stays in that six-yard area and he gets his chances.

“If we keep doing the right things and getting in the right areas it will come eventually. If we keep a clean sheet we are giving the boys up top a chance.

“If we let in two or three goals the game is dead and buried so the confidence of everyone will get down.

“But it is not just the strikers, there is the midfielders and ourselves (defenders) at set plays.

“It is probably a difficult time for the strikers now and everyone is touching on it but I am sure that they are mentally strong enough that they will go out there and if they get a chance , hopefully they will take it.

“I think over the season they will get their fair share.”