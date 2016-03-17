Stam dreaming of Manchester United job

Jaap Stam is hoping he can one day fill the role of Manchester United manager.

The Dutchman, 43, played at Old Trafford between 1998 and 2001, winning the Premier League in each of his three full seasons.

The retired centre-back has been involved with the coaching teams of Ajax's first and second sides since 2013.

But Stam will leave Ajax at the end of the season and believes he is ready to become number one at a club, with the United job a future dream as he sets out on his managerial career.

"First it would be for me to work as a manager in England, but eventually, if I develop and do well, hopefully I can get back in a role for United," Stam told the Daily Mail.

"I finished my coaching badges last season and I want to manage in Holland or England.

"People have been talking about me stepping in if Frank de Boer was to leave Ajax, but while he has a contract, there's nothing sure.

"They wanted me to stay at the club but they know my ambition - that I want to manage a first team. I could wait until the end of the season and make a decision based on whether he leaves but I'm not that type of person.

"I want to develop myself and go to a team in England, so I've told Ajax I'm finishing my contract and then we can wait until the next season."