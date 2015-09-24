Stankovic hails Inter 'warriors'

Former Inter midfielder Dejan Stankovic has described Roberto Mancini's side as "a team of warriors" after their perfect start to the Serie A season continued on Wednesday..

Felipe Melo's second-half goal secured a 1-0 win over Verona - Inter's fifth victory in a row, and their fourth by the same scoreline - to keep them top of the table after five matches.

And Stankovic, now club manager at San Siro, has praised the team's battling spirit in the early part of the campaign.

"We are a team of warriors," he told Beta.

"We're still not playing brilliant football, but it's only September, there's plenty of time. For now, I like how like Inter looks on the pitch: a team with 11 combative warriors.

"I think this has been an almost historic start to the season."

Sinisa Mihajlovic's Milan have enjoyed a more mixed start to the campaign, having taken nine points from their opening five games, but Stankovic is confident in his compatriot.

"He's still learning as a coach," Stankovic added. "His side could also play great football but lack concentration right now.

"I can't say if they were better in the derby, but they were very concrete. So for Sinisa, I'm happy."

Milan secured a thrilling 3-2 win over Udinese on Tuesday to move up to seventh in the table.