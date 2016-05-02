Stankovic: Simeone will coach Inter, but not now

Inter director Dejan Stankovic believes Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone will return to coach the Italian club but not now, with Roberto Mancini "here to stay".

Simeone and the Inter coaching job has been the topic of discussion after the former midfielder hinted at a return to the San Siro last month.

Stankovic, however, is not expecting to see Simeone back in Milan anytime soon, despite Mancini's failure to secure Champions League football.

"This is already the fourth time we've talked about this," Stankovic told Mediaset Premium.

"Perhaps a day will come when he arrives, but not tomorrow or next year, maybe in a few years.

"Mancini is here to stay."

Inter are fourth in Serie A following Sunday's 2-0 loss to Lazio, seven points behind third-placed Roma.

As for Simeone's Atletico, they are level on points with La Liga leaders Barcelona with two matches remaining.

The Spanish capital club also enjoy a 1-0 lead against Bayern Munich in their Champions League semi-final tie.