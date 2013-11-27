Steaua boss not angry despite equalling record

The Romanians' chances of qualifying for the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League were ended with the Group E stalemate.

Steaua are without a win in 22 Champions League matches, equalling Spartak Moscow's unwanted record.

Reghecampf could not fault his players for their performance, but said they missed some great opportunities to claim three points.

"We played a good match, especially in the second half. Unfortunately we were not so inspired and it ended in a draw, although we missed some big opportunities," he said.

"We needed to win, but first of all we had to be cautious and not concede any goals, to stay as compact as possible.

"I can't be angry with my players because they all did their best."

Steaua are second in Romania's Liga 1 and Reghecampf said their goal was to make the Champions League again by finishing top and earning a place in the qualifiers.

"We still have one match to play in London (against Chelsea) and then we will analyse everything in order to see what has to be done and how we will be next year," he said.

"We want to win the championship and to qualify for the Champions League group stage again.

"We need experience and we have to learn from every match we play, because we have produced some good displays during this group stage. The Champions League is a very high level of competition."