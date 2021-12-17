Trending

Stefan Rupp dismisses speculation surrounding any immediate sale of Bradford

By published

Bradford City v Forest Green Rovers – Sky Bet League Two – Utilita Energy Stadium
(Image credit: Isaac Parkin)

Bradford owner Stefan Rupp has dismissed speculation surrounding any immediate sale of the club.

Rupp confirmed he has been contacted by a representative of American-based cryptocurrency investment group WAGMI United, who made an offer to buy the Yorkshire club.

The owner said in a statement on the club’s website: “Despite various reports claiming a change of ownership is imminent, I can confirm it is not.

See more

“Yesterday, I received an e-mail from a representative of the WAGMI United group with an offer to purchase Bradford City AFC.

“That is all I have received, nothing more, and no further action has taken place.”

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1


*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1