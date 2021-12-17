Stefan Rupp dismisses speculation surrounding any immediate sale of Bradford
By PA Staff published
Bradford owner Stefan Rupp has dismissed speculation surrounding any immediate sale of the club.
Rupp confirmed he has been contacted by a representative of American-based cryptocurrency investment group WAGMI United, who made an offer to buy the Yorkshire club.
The owner said in a statement on the club’s website: “Despite various reports claiming a change of ownership is imminent, I can confirm it is not.
📜 CLUB STATEMENT | In light of recent speculation surrounding the ownership of Bradford City AFC, chairman Stefan Rupp has this morning issued a statement.— Bradford City AFC (@officialbantams) December 17, 2021
“Yesterday, I received an e-mail from a representative of the WAGMI United group with an offer to purchase Bradford City AFC.
“That is all I have received, nothing more, and no further action has taken place.”
