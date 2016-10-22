Stekelenburg grounded despite penalty heroics

Everton shot-stopper Maarten Stekelenburg has already moved on from his heroics against Manchester City, saying he is just a mistake away from being the "worst keeper".

The Dutchman stopped penalties from Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero to see his side hold on for a 1-1 draw against City last time out.

But, ahead of a trip to Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday, Stekelenburg knows how quickly things can change.

"I sit here now with a lot of people talking about it - and if you stop two penalties in a game and you get a result it is always different," he told UK newspapers.

"If you lost 4-0 or 5-0 I don't think I will be sitting here with so many people. When it wins you a point it is nice, especially there, because I don't think many going there will take points.

"I must focus on my game and my part against Burnley.

"If I make a mistake there and we lose the game the world is different. That's the job we have. One game you are the hero and the next, the following game, maybe you're the worst keeper they ever had. That's the way it is."

Stekelenburg had to dive to his left to save both penalties, earning sixth-placed Everton a point at the Etihad Stadium.

While he had advice, the 34-year-old said he accepted some spot-kicks were simply unstoppable.

"Wait as long as possible. That's what I do. You don't want to make it too easy for the taker," Stekelenburg said.

"Almost all goalkeepers will agree with me that if you go too early you make it easy. If you go too early they will just pass it to the other side.

"You need luck as well. You can go to the right corner but if it is taken with speed and it's good then you don't have a chance."