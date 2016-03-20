Sterling and Hart limp out of Manchester derby

Raheem Sterling and Joe Hart limped out of the Manchester derby, immediately putting their chances of representing England during the international break in doubt.

The pair picked up injuries respectively during Sunday's contest with Manchester City's near neighbours United at the Etihad Stadium.

Sterling was hurt in a tackle with Juan Mata and looked to indicate his groin was the issue in the first half, while Hart appeared to hurt his calf when rushing off his goal line to beat Anthony Martial to a weak Martin Demichelis backpass.

Both had been called into Roy Hodgson's squad for upcoming friendlies against Germany and Netherlands.

Sterling's injury could open the door for a sensational call-up for United prodigy Marcus Rashford, whose wondrous first-half goal had United 1-0 up before the City pair were forced off.

Rashford is currently part of England's Under-20 squad.