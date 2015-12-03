Sterling: De Bruyne is City's Suarez

Raheem Sterling has hailed Kevin De Bruyne as Manchester City's answer to Luis Suarez, after the Belgian netted his ninth goal in 18 matches in the 4-1 League Cup demolition of Hull City.

De Bruyne joined City from Wolfsburg in an off-season deal worth £54million and has helped his new club lead the Premier League.

In comparison, Suarez - who joined Barcelona in 2014 for £75m - netted 82 goals in 133 games during a four-season stay in England.

Sterling, who played alongside the Uruguayan for three seasons, believes his new team-mate has provided a cutting edge to City's attack, similar to the impact Suarez made at Anfield.

"Every top team needs a player who scores and assists goals so regularly as Kevin does," the 20-year-old said.

"That’s what big players do and we’re happy to have him at this football club.

"With Suarez, once he got in and around the box, you knew what he was capable of doing. Usually it ended with a goal. It’s the same with Kevin. He looks for other players. Look at the assists he’s got already, and he’s got goals in him regularly as well.

"I didn’t see him much at Chelsea, to be honest. Not many of us did. But if you saw him in Germany, the number of goals he was involved in, it was obvious he had quality.

"It’s always a test for players to come to England, play regularly and contribute, but that’s what he’s done. Credit to him, he’s been incredible.

"He’s someone I work with every day and someone I get on really well with. We arrived in the same summer. And it’s so good to have someone like that in the squad. He’s a funny guy, quiet, gets on with everyone in the team."

Sterling is satisfied with his own performances and feels settled since joining Etihad Stadium for £49m, and admits he is unconcerned by spending time on the bench, acknowledging the wealth of talent at manager Manuel Pellegrini's disposal.

"I feel like I’m doing well," he added. "I might not be a nine or 10 out of 10 every game, but as long as I’m helping the team win, that’s the most important thing.

"I always look to beat my total from the last season and I’m on course to do that. I got 11 [goals] last year, and if I can top that I’ll be happy.

"I like how quiet it is up here. I live out of the way of the city centre and it’s really good to get your head down, work and achieve what I want to achieve."