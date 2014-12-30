Sterling escapes charge over Fernandez spat

Sterling and Fernandez were embroiled in a spat throughout Liverpool's 4-1 Premier League win at Anfield on Monday, and the England forward appeared fortunate to escape punishment after pushing the Argentinian in the face in front of an assistant referee.

However, Liverpool fears that the 20-year-old may be charged by the Football Association (FA) have proved unfounded.

An FA spokesperson confirmed to Perform on Tuesday that Sterling will not face any action because the incident was seen by the match officials.

Sterling is therefore available to face Leicester City, who visit Anfield on New Year's Day.

Earlier on Tuesday, Swansea midfielder Jonjo Shelvey was charged with violent conduct for a clash with Emre Can in the same fixture.